15 years after student's death, a kil...

15 years after student's death, a killer is still free

Saturday Jan 28

Mikiko Kasahara, 21, threw an end of the semester party at her apartment in Seguin on Dec. 14, 2002. The next day, the apartment was on fire and investigators found Kasahara stranged to death.

