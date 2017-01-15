15 years after student's death, a killer is still free
Mikiko Kasahara, 21, threw an end of the semester party at her apartment in Seguin on Dec. 14, 2002. The next day, the apartment was on fire and investigators found Kasahara stranged to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Humble Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Jan 24
|Nasny
|52
|Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ...
|Oct '16
|New to area
|1
|Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|CriggerA
|3
|Moving to Humble (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|David Cain
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humble Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC