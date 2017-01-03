Texas White House replica, former gov...

Texas White House replica, former governor's mansion sells at auction

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Sterling Mansion, the historic former Texas governor's mansion and White House replica along Galveston Bay, has been sold at an auction for an undisclosed price, according to a New York auction house. The 20,689-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom mansion is along Bayridge Road in Morgan's Point, about 30 miles east of downtown Houston.

