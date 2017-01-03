Porter's Sundance Head wins 'The Voice'
DECEMBER 03: Voice contestant Sundance Head attends the premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Sing" on December 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Voice contestant Sundance Head attends the premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Sing" on December 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Humble Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Encore white trash
|996
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|XMcDuell
|50
|Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ...
|Oct '16
|New to area
|1
|Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|CriggerA
|3
|Moving to Humble
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|David Cain
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humble Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC