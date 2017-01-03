Outdoor advertisers team up to boost Texas EquuSearch's digital

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, speaks about the importance of the digital billboards like the one in Humble during a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, speaks about the importance of the digital billboards like the one in Humble during a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 14. Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery Team has dispatched its hundreds of volunteers on foot and by horse to help families locate loved ones. Now, Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas' member businesses and Outfront Media are donating space on digital billboards across the state to broadcast Texas EquuSearch's missing person cases.

