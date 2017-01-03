Outdoor advertisers team up to boost ...

Outdoor advertisers team up to boost Texas EquuSearch's digital

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, speaks about the importance of the digital billboards like the one in Humble during a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, speaks about the importance of the digital billboards like the one in Humble during a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 14. Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery Team has dispatched its hundreds of volunteers on foot and by horse to help families locate loved ones. Now, Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas' member businesses and Outfront Media are donating space on digital billboards across the state to broadcast Texas EquuSearch's missing person cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humble Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Encore white trash 996
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Dec 25 XMcDuell 50
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble Aug '16 Curious 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Humble Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humble Forum Now

Humble Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humble Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Humble, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC