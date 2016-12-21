Build-your-own pizza join to open sec...

Build-your-own pizza join to open second Houston location

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Persona Wood Fired Pizza is planning to open a second Houston-area location early next year. Its ovens bake pizzas in 90 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humble Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Dec 13 Susan Roberts 49
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble Aug '16 Curious 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Humble Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humble Forum Now

Humble Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humble Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Humble, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,699

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC