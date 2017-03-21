Police: Oklahoma teen allegedly steals fire tanker, leads Good Samaritan on chase
Authorities tell KTEN it all started when 18-year-old Jacob Tyler German allegedly stole a car in Hugo. He eventually dropped the stolen car off at the Spencerville Fire Department and hopped in one of the department's tankers.
