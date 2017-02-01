Hope Elephants 'Opal' dies in Oklahoma

Hope Elephants 'Opal' dies in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Herald Gazette

Opal, one of two elephants who lived at the Hope Elephants sanctuary founded by Jim Laurita in 2012, died in Hugo, Okla. on Jan. 10 following a serious injury to her front left leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hugo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transgender bigot 13 hr Menstrual Blood W... 36
Russian Infiltration Of The US Federal Government Thu GundandRoses 3
I Don't Understand Wed Lost 15
Amy Cochran Tue Ashton 1
REWARD in Missing Person Case - Melissa McVay D... (Aug '11) Jan 30 Red shirt 36
Who is this Allan Mccarty guy and want do you ... Jan 29 Ted 3
biggest theives in area (Apr '10) Jan 28 lol 390
See all Hugo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hugo Forum Now

Hugo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hugo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Hugo, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC