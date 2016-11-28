Woman dies after Thanksgiving Day cra...

Woman dies after Thanksgiving Day crash in Prince George's County

Nov 28, 2016

A woman died after a car she was traveling in struck a tree in Prince George's County on Thanksgiving Day, police said. Officers responded to Aquasco and Croom roads in Aquasco on Thursday about 3:10 p.m. for a reported crash, Prince George's police said in a statement.

