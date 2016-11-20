High winds sink boat, knock out power...

High winds sink boat, knock out power, contribute to rash of fires

Nov 20, 2016 Read more: The Washington Post

High winds wreaked havoc on the Washington region Sunday, knocking out power to thousands of homes, contributing to a rash of fires and complicating the search for a fisherman who disappeared after his boat sank Saturday in the Potomac River. Authorities were continuing their search for 52-year-old Roger Dale Grissom of Hughesville, Md., whose boat sank during a gale warning.

