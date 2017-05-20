Semi pins car against I-94 barrier, s...

Semi pins car against I-94 barrier, seriously injuring Wisconsin man

Saturday May 20

A car is pinned between a semitrailer and a concrete median barrier Saturday, May 20, 2017, following a collision on Interstate 94 westbound near Hudson, Wis. A Wisconsin man suffered life-threatening injuries after a semitrailer struck his car Saturday afternoon on Interstate 94 outside of Hudson.

Hudson, WI

