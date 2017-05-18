EEOC says St. Paul printing firm forc...

EEOC says St. Paul printing firm forced worker to see doctor, then fired him

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Star Tribune

Federal authorities accused a St. Paul printing and packing company of ordering a longtime employee to see a doctor for his depression and then firing him for his disability. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Impressions Inc. in federal court in St. Paul under provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

