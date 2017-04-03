Texting driver charged with misdemean...

Texting driver charged with misdemeanor for fatal crash

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Megan Goeltz, a 22-year-old mother from North Hudson, Wisconsin, was killed by a driver who was distracted by texting on February 29, 2016 Megan Goeltz was killed on February 29, 2016 when a distracted driver crashed into her car A mother's life was cut short when a texting driver crashed his car into hers just ten days after she turned 22. She is survived by her four-year-old daughter Paisley Mae and was expecting a baby boy. Megan was a Certified Nurse Assistant at a local nursing home before she was tragically killed.

Hudson, WI

