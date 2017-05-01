Charge: Driver distracted by phone wh...

Charge: Driver distracted by phone when he killed motorist in east metro

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Star Tribune

A driver was distracted by his cellphone when his out of control car flew through the air and fatally crushed a woman sitting in her vehicle at an east metro intersection, charges say. Drew T. Fleming, 21, of North Hudson, Wis., was charged in Washington County District Court with reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daisey Kay Cleaning owner Tom Olsen of Hudson WI (Feb '14) Apr 3 kri456 3
News Child Sex Offender Sentenced (Jan '09) Mar '17 Monica 2
News Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Minnesota resident 5
The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI Dec '16 Vandeta 1
U-Line Employment Nov '16 Interested 1
Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08) Oct '16 Katiethegutterslob 45
News Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Vandeta 1
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hudson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC