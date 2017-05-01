Charge: Driver distracted by phone when he killed motorist in east metro
A driver was distracted by his cellphone when his out of control car flew through the air and fatally crushed a woman sitting in her vehicle at an east metro intersection, charges say. Drew T. Fleming, 21, of North Hudson, Wis., was charged in Washington County District Court with reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
