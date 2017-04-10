U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in dispute over St. Croix riverfront lot
The children of William and Margaret Murr sought to pay for improvements to a cabin passed down from their parents by selling a parcel of land next door. But laws intended to preserve the shoreline of the federally protected river prohibited the family from breaking up the lots, classifying them instead as one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daisey Kay Cleaning owner Tom Olsen of Hudson WI (Feb '14)
|Apr 3
|kri456
|3
|Child Sex Offender Sentenced (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Monica
|2
|Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Minnesota resident
|5
|The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI
|Dec '16
|Vandeta
|1
|U-Line Employment
|Nov '16
|Interested
|1
|Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Katiethegutterslob
|45
|Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC