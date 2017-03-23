Two out-of-state visitors issued summ...

Two out-of-state visitors issued summons for Boulder trail graffiti

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Daily Camera

A summons has been issued to two visitors from out of state for allegedly leaving this graffiti on a rock alongside Boulder's Saddle Rock Trail. The mystery surrounding who defaced a large rock on Boulder's popular Saddle Rock Trail was apparently solved last month on the same day that it occurred, even though initial comments from a city spokesman had indicated that the incident remained under investigation.

