Instead Of Trashing A $600 EpiPen, So...

Instead Of Trashing A $600 EpiPen, Some Patients Get A Refill

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NewsOK.com

This August 24, 2016 photo taken in Hudson, Wisconsin shows a youngster holding Epipens, that he uses to counteract allergic reactions. A five-fold price hike for EpiPen, which allergy sufferers use to counteract life-threatening reactions, has made Mylan the newest drugmaker to come under attack in the United States for profiteering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... (Jul '16) Feb 9 Minnesota resident 5
The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI Dec '16 Vandeta 1
U-Line Employment Nov '16 Interested 1
Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08) Oct '16 Katiethegutterslob 45
News Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Vandeta 1
News St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07) Jul '16 Vandeta 2
Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16) Jun '16 V for Vandeta 1
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Hudson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,298,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC