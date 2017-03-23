Frank Cole
Frank C. Cole, age 90 of North Branch formerly of Excelsior passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Gracewood Senior Living in North Branch. Frank was born on October 6, 1926 in Minneapolis to parents, John and Irene Cole.
