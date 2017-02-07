Storm's 360GT Searchbait
Dan Quinn of Hudson, Wisconsin, is the Field Promotions Manager at Rapala, and he thought that Storm's new 3 1/2-inch 360GT Searchbait should catch the fancy of a goodly number of Midwest finesse anglers and their quarries in various parts of the nation. It is heralded as a state-of-the-art swimbait by Al Lindner of Brainerd, Minneosta, Davy Hite of Ninety Six, South Carolina, and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walleye Insider.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI
|Dec '16
|Vandeta
|1
|U-Line Employment
|Nov '16
|Interested
|1
|Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Katiethegutterslob
|45
|Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|4
|Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved...
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|1
|St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|Vandeta
|2
|Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|V for Vandeta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC