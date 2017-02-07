Storm's 360GT Searchbait

Storm's 360GT Searchbait

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Walleye Insider

Dan Quinn of Hudson, Wisconsin, is the Field Promotions Manager at Rapala, and he thought that Storm's new 3 1/2-inch 360GT Searchbait should catch the fancy of a goodly number of Midwest finesse anglers and their quarries in various parts of the nation. It is heralded as a state-of-the-art swimbait by Al Lindner of Brainerd, Minneosta, Davy Hite of Ninety Six, South Carolina, and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walleye Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI Dec '16 Vandeta 1
U-Line Employment Nov '16 Interested 1
Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08) Oct '16 Katiethegutterslob 45
News Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Vandeta 4
News Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved... Aug '16 Vandeta 1
News St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07) Jul '16 Vandeta 2
Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16) Jun '16 V for Vandeta 1
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Hudson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC