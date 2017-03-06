Man kills mother, takes own life afte...

Man kills mother, takes own life after chase

Monday Feb 20

HUDSON, WI A Western Wisconsin man took his life hours after murdering his mother. Authorities say 28-year-old Logan Reese drove off after killing Charlene Wold and beating another family member Saturday in a home near Hudson.

Hudson, WI

