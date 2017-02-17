Man kills mother near Hudson, shoots at police and kills himself in Minnesota

A man fatally stabbed his mother in her home near Hudson, Wis., and set fire to his apartment nearby before he shot at police and fled into Minnesota, where he killed himself Sunday inside the wreckage of his car. Dead from the violent outburst that began shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Hudson Township were Charlene Wold, 49, and 28-year-old Logan T. Reese, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

