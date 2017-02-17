Man kills mother near Hudson, shoots at police and kills himself in Minnesota
A man fatally stabbed his mother in her home near Hudson, Wis., and set fire to his apartment nearby before he shot at police and fled into Minnesota, where he killed himself Sunday inside the wreckage of his car. Dead from the violent outburst that began shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Hudson Township were Charlene Wold, 49, and 28-year-old Logan T. Reese, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Minnesota resident
|5
|The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI
|Dec '16
|Vandeta
|1
|U-Line Employment
|Nov '16
|Interested
|1
|Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Katiethegutterslob
|45
|Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|1
|St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|Vandeta
|2
|Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|V for Vandeta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC