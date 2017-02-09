Cheetah brings down gazelle after chase in Tanzania
Hey, that's chee-ting! Cheetah brings down a gazelle after incredible chasea only for hyenas to steal her kill A photographer managed to capture an epic chase that saw a cheetah hunt down a gazelle - before its prey was cruelly stolen by hyenas. Keith Crowley, 56, from Hudson, Wisconsin in the US travelled to the Ndutu plains in Tanzania last month with the hope of photographing the endangered carnivore.
