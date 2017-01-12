Eugene "Gene" F. Sheppard, Janesville, WI
Eugene F. "Gene" Sheppard, age 92, a longtime Janesville resident and business owner, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, January 11, 2017, at his home. He was born August 9, 1924, in Janesville, the youngest child of the late Hiram R. & Ellen Sheppard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI
|Dec '16
|Vandeta
|1
|U-Line Employment
|Nov '16
|Interested
|1
|Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Katiethegutterslob
|45
|Hudson officer admits using police resources fo...
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|4
|Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved...
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|1
|St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|Vandeta
|2
|Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|V for Vandeta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC