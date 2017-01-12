Eugene "Gene" F. Sheppard, Janesville...

Eugene "Gene" F. Sheppard, Janesville, WI

Eugene F. "Gene" Sheppard, age 92, a longtime Janesville resident and business owner, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, January 11, 2017, at his home. He was born August 9, 1924, in Janesville, the youngest child of the late Hiram R. & Ellen Sheppard.

