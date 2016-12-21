Year in jail for thief who stole slew of credit cards from vehicles at golf courses, fitness centers
A year in jail is the sentence for one of two men who repeatedly broke into vehicles outside golf courses and fitness centers all across the Twin Cities, stealing credit and debit cards for numerous shopping sprees. The sentence for Damien A. McVay, 27, of Minneapolis, handed down last week in Washington County District Court gave him credit for 78 days served upon his arrest.
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI
|Dec 3
|Vandeta
|1
|U-Line Employment
|Nov '16
|Interested
|1
|Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Katiethegutterslob
|45
|Hudson officer admits using police resources fo...
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|4
|Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved...
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|1
|St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|Vandeta
|2
|Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|V for Vandeta
|1
