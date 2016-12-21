Year in jail for thief who stole slew...

Year in jail for thief who stole slew of credit cards from vehicles at golf courses, fitness centers

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Star Tribune

A year in jail is the sentence for one of two men who repeatedly broke into vehicles outside golf courses and fitness centers all across the Twin Cities, stealing credit and debit cards for numerous shopping sprees. The sentence for Damien A. McVay, 27, of Minneapolis, handed down last week in Washington County District Court gave him credit for 78 days served upon his arrest.

