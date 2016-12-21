Wisconsin's statewide recount of ball...

Wisconsin's statewide recount of ballots begins

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Star Tribune

Officials participate in a statewide recount of ballots from the 2016 presidential election Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at the St. Croix County Government Center in Hudson, Wis. Gallery: Connie Traveling shows an absentee ballot to Skip Jewett as they sorted them during the presidential recount Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI Dec 3 Vandeta 1
U-Line Employment Nov '16 Interested 1
Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08) Oct '16 Katiethegutterslob 45
News Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... Aug '16 Vandeta 4
News Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved... Aug '16 Vandeta 1
News St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07) Jul '16 Vandeta 2
Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16) Jun '16 V for Vandeta 1
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Hudson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC