Wisconsin's statewide recount of ballots begins
Officials participate in a statewide recount of ballots from the 2016 presidential election Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at the St. Croix County Government Center in Hudson, Wis. Gallery: Connie Traveling shows an absentee ballot to Skip Jewett as they sorted them during the presidential recount Thursday morning.
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI
|Dec 3
|Vandeta
|1
|U-Line Employment
|Nov '16
|Interested
|1
|Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08)
|Oct '16
|Katiethegutterslob
|45
|Hudson officer admits using police resources fo...
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|4
|Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved...
|Aug '16
|Vandeta
|1
|St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|Vandeta
|2
|Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|V for Vandeta
|1
