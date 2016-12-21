Truck fire destroys USPS mail

Truck fire destroys USPS mail

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Http

A semi truck hauling U.S. Postal Service mail on eastbound I-94 near Hudson caught fire at 8:19 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and was destroyed, according to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI Dec 3 Vandeta 1
U-Line Employment Nov '16 Interested 1
Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08) Oct '16 Katiethegutterslob 45
News Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... Aug '16 Vandeta 4
News Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved... Aug '16 Vandeta 1
News St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07) Jul '16 Vandeta 2
Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16) Jun '16 V for Vandeta 1
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hudson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,331 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC