South metro police blotter, Dec. 25

A 19-year-old Burnsville man and an 18-year-old St. Paul man were arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and an 18-year-old Hudson, Wis., man was arrested for receiving stolen property on the 100 block of Civic Center Parkway. A 21-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a Scott County warrant and cited for trespassing at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Boulevard.

