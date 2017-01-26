New Northwoods League team in Hudson

New Northwoods League team in Hudson

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Dan Kapanke, Owner of the La Crosse Loggers said there's a process to go through and it's not quite complete yet. They still need to find a place to play, designate a name, and have approval from the Northwoods League Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The corruption is on Carmicheal rd Hudson WI Dec '16 Vandeta 1
U-Line Employment Nov '16 Interested 1
Review: Ellie's On Main (Nov '08) Oct '16 Katiethegutterslob 45
News Hudson officer admits using police resources fo... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Vandeta 4
News Defense Wants Girl's Throat-Slitting Case Moved... Aug '16 Vandeta 1
News St. Croix County continues to lead state growth (Mar '07) Jul '16 Vandeta 2
Racine WI Dirty DA Micheal Nieskes now St Crio... (Jun '16) Jun '16 V for Vandeta 1
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Hudson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,316,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC