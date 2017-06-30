Weekly Music Roundup: Denitia & The N...

Weekly Music Roundup: Denitia & The National

"Guilty Party" is the name of the new single by The National , the second to be released in advance of the band's next album, Sleep Well Beast . While much attention has justifiably been focused on the band's twin guitarists, Bryce and Aaron Dessner , over the years, it's the other pair of brothers, the rhythm section of Brian and Scott Devendorf , who drive this song, supporting Matt Berninger 's somber, regretful vocals and some lyrical piano.

