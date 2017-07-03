Meditation and Prayers for the Summit
During the Summit of US and South Korea, religious leaders in the United States and South Korea offered special prayers, meditations, and host peace walks to support peace and security in Korea, Asia, and the world. The religious and interfaith leaders will join with UN Inter-Agency Task Force on Religion and Development and UN Office of Genocide Prevention and Responsibility to Protect for two day summit of their own on August 29-30, 2017 at Won Dharma Retreat Center, Hudson, New York, in order to review and advance strategies for affecting reconciliation and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
