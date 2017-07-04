Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded by ...

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Buy"

The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company's current price.

