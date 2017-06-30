3 hurt in Highland housea s deck coll...

3 hurt in Highland housea s deck collapse

HIGHLAND Rotted wood added to the collapse of the deck of a house overlooking the Hudson River on Tuesday, sending three people at a Fourth of July celebration to the hospital, Lloyd officials said Wednesday.

