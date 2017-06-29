Wye Oak previewing new material on to...

Wye Oak previewing new material on tour of intimate venues

Wye Oak are working on a followup to last year's very good Tween , and they'll be going on a tour of intimate venues this fall to try out the new material. They write: We're so excited to set out on a brief run of smaller, more intimate shows this fall, where we'll be trying out a bunch of brand-new material for the first time, taking questions from the audience, and just generally exposing y'all to our legendary brand of TMI-style stage banter.

