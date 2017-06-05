Upcoming Flag Day Happenings in mid-Hudson region

If your organization is planning an event for Flag Day and would like to be included in the Flag Day Happenings list, email all the details to Donna Kessler at [email protected] or mail information to: Flag Day event, ℅ Donna Kessler, Times Herald-Record, P.O. Box 2046, Middletown, N.Y. 10940.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.