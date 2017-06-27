Two-person exhibition by Annette Cords and Becky Brown on view at Project: ARTspace

Project: ARTspace is presenting Cognition-Stroll, a two-person exhibition by Annette Cords and Becky Brown, featuring tapestries, weavings, drawings and paintings in an installation of printed wallpaper designed by the artists. The show opened June 14 and will run through July 28. 'Cognition-Stroll' is a literal English translation of the German compound word Erkenntnisspaziergang, a practice of going out to gain deeper insight while walking.

