Tour asks, what's next for Adirondack theme park?

On Wednesday, June 8, 2017, officials from Empire State Development and the Department of Environmental Conservation offered a tour of the closed theme park to prospective developers and members of the media. Trees are growing up around what was the old church in Frontier Town less On Wednesday, June 8, 2017, officials from Empire State Development and the Department of Environmental Conservation offered a tour of the closed theme park to prospective developers and members of the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.