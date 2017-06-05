TJ Martell Foundation To Hold 5th Annual New York Golf Classic
THE TJ MARTELL FOUNDATION is holding the 5th Annual NEW YORK GOLF CLASSIC on July 24th at the HUDSON NATIONAL GOLF COURSE in CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY. The golf tournament will highlight men's prostate cancer awareness and prevention as well as fund cutting-edge prostate cancer research program at COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in NEW YORK.
