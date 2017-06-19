Police say woman swallowed heroin to ...

Police say woman swallowed heroin to avoid arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Police say woman swallowed heroin to avoid arrest The suspect was given Narcan after overdosing on heroin, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sKU2tP A New York woman swallowed heroin to avoid an arrest after police took her into custody for a non-related issue, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i... May '17 BB Board 1
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16) Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16) Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,129 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC