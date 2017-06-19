Pete Seeger's Clearwater Sloop Sails ...

Pete Seeger's Clearwater Sloop Sails for D.C. with 'Cargo of...

Monday Jun 19

Five decades after the late folk music icon Pete Seeger sailed to the nation's capital to call for passage of federal Clean Water Act, his Hudson River sloop Clearwater has again cast off for Washington, D.C. to challenge President Trump's rollback of environmental protections. Musicians and activists gathered June 18 during Clearwater's Great Hudson River Revival, a two-day folk-rock festival on the river's edge in New York's Westchester County, and loaded the sloop with a "cargo of concern" -- petitions, municipal resolutions, and testimonials from individuals, citizen groups and elected officials.

