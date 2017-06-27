Open Space Institute buys link in Ron...

Open Space Institute buys link in Rondout Valley hiking trail

WAWARSING Environmental advocates have bought a 19-acre parcel of land which completes a hiking and biking trail along part of the Rondout Creek west of the Minnewaska State Park Preserve.

