NY school guard 'aided in drug-related quadruple murder'

Federal prosecutors say the Hastings-on-Hudson, New York school security guard helped an ex-cop murder four men last year in a drug deal gone wrong The bodies of Martin Luna, Miguel Luna, Urbano Santiago and Hector Gutierrez were found buried on Nicholas Tartaglione's property in December Investigators say that the four men were lured to a bar by Biggs and Tartaglione on April 11, 2016 and murdered in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine A school security guard was arrested Thursday and accused of aiding a cop-turned-drug dealer in a quadruple murder that took place last year.

