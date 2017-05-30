NY school guard 'aided in drug-related quadruple murder'
Federal prosecutors say the Hastings-on-Hudson, New York school security guard helped an ex-cop murder four men last year in a drug deal gone wrong The bodies of Martin Luna, Miguel Luna, Urbano Santiago and Hector Gutierrez were found buried on Nicholas Tartaglione's property in December Investigators say that the four men were lured to a bar by Biggs and Tartaglione on April 11, 2016 and murdered in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine A school security guard was arrested Thursday and accused of aiding a cop-turned-drug dealer in a quadruple murder that took place last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i...
|May 16
|BB Board
|1
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC