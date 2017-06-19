New York not immune from climate refugee issue

While some may imagine that people who one day flee rising seas driven by man-made climate change will be from far away, some refugees could be from a beleaguered metropolitan New York who are headed upstate, a Cornell University professor said Friday. By the end of this century, some Big Apple residents could be among a projected two billion people globally who are forced from homes as seas rise, according to research co-authored by Charles Geisler , a professor of development sociology at Cornell.

