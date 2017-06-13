Jonah Bokaer Choreography presents OC...

Jonah Bokaer Choreography presents OCCUPANT

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On June 15 Jonah Bokaer Choreography will be presenting OCCUPANT and Study For Occupant for their Hudson Premiere. This will be Jonah's third performance run at Melissa Auf Der Maur's Basilica Hudson: OCCUPANT is a trio for three dancers performed by Tal Adler-Arieli, Sara Procopio, Betti Rollo), preceded by a Jonah Bokaer solo, Study For Occupant, both with scenic collaborations with Daniel Arsham.

