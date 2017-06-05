Festival highlights dream of greenway...

Festival highlights dream of greenway on the river

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Riverdale Press

A long sought for greenway along Riverdale's Hudson shore has been the inspiration for the annual Riverdale RiverFest, but boats, live music - headlined by Tom Chapin - and a new lecture series will be the focal point of this year's eighth annual event on Sunday, June 11. Sponsored by the Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt Development Corp. and Friends of the Hudson River Greenway, it takes place at the College of Mount Saint Vincent from noon to 6 p.m. RiverFest also includes 90-minute rides on three different boats: the A.J. Meerwald, the Sloop Clearwater and the Pioneer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Riverdale Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i... May 16 BB Board 1
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16) Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16) Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,666 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC