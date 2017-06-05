Festival highlights dream of greenway on the river

A long sought for greenway along Riverdale's Hudson shore has been the inspiration for the annual Riverdale RiverFest, but boats, live music - headlined by Tom Chapin - and a new lecture series will be the focal point of this year's eighth annual event on Sunday, June 11. Sponsored by the Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt Development Corp. and Friends of the Hudson River Greenway, it takes place at the College of Mount Saint Vincent from noon to 6 p.m. RiverFest also includes 90-minute rides on three different boats: the A.J. Meerwald, the Sloop Clearwater and the Pioneer.

