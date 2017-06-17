6/17/17: Today's Top Tips: Saturday

FESTIVAL/MUSIC : Clearwater's Great Hudson River Revival @ Croton Point Park , Croton-On-Hudson. It's Day One of the two-day fest featuring an abundance of music, including the Suitcase Junket, Vanaver Caravan, Nick Lowe, Larry Campbell & Tersa Williams, Plena Libre, David Amram, Tom Chapin, Roger the Jester, Guy Davis, Tom Paxton, Josh White, Jr., Martha Redbone Roots Project, Joan Osborne, Leyla McCalla, Karim Nagi, Edukated Fleas, Orkesta Mendoza, Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely, Jesse Lege & Bayou Brew, KJ Denhert, Abbie Gardner, Fred Gillen, Jr., the Dirty Stay Out Skifflers, Josh Ritter, Holly Near, Betty & the Baby Boomers, the Kennedys, Los Lobos, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Lake Street Dive, Thomasina Winslow, Joanne Shenandoah, more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.