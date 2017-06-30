3rd Annual Summer Jazz Academy, Bard ...

3rd Annual Summer Jazz Academy, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York July 17-30

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Wynton Marsalis fan club

Jazz at Lincoln Center announces its 3rd annual premier high school program, Summer Jazz Academy, in residence at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York from July 17 - 30. Forty-four advanced high school jazz students from across the U.S. and Cuba were selected to participate in the two-week rigorous training institute designed and instructed by Jazz at Lincoln Center Artistic and Managing Director, Wynton Marsalis. "We're incredibly excited to celebrate our 3rd Annual Summer Jazz Academy at Bard College," said Dr. Michael Albaugh, Summer Jazz Academy Program Director and Director of Operations, Education, at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wynton Marsalis fan club.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12) 1 hr Capricornn 17
News Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i... May '17 BB Board 1
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16) Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16) Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC