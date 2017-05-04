Spending Deal Will Keep Hudson Tunnel Project Moving
Despite fears that President Trump would kill a proposed rail tunnel under the Hudson River, the project will proceed on schedule, thanks to the trillion-dollar Congressional spending deal. The House and Senate are expected to approve the plan this week, which will fund the federal government through the end of the budget year in September.
