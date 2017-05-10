Songs We Love: The National, 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness'
Boxer , the album that many still consider The National 's finest work, turns 10 in less than a fortnight. Ever since that album's release, the Cincinnati-bred five-piece has been saying that its next record would channel the cataclysmic energy of its live shows - but at some point during the recording sessions for 2010's orchestral High Violet and 2013's simmering Trouble Will Find Me , the band's elegant instincts have seemingly gotten the better of its feral intentions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i...
|5 hr
|Faith
|2
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC