Songs We Love: The National, 'The Sys...

Songs We Love: The National, 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness'

Wednesday May 10 Read more: National Public Radio

Boxer , the album that many still consider The National 's finest work, turns 10 in less than a fortnight. Ever since that album's release, the Cincinnati-bred five-piece has been saying that its next record would channel the cataclysmic energy of its live shows - but at some point during the recording sessions for 2010's orchestral High Violet and 2013's simmering Trouble Will Find Me , the band's elegant instincts have seemingly gotten the better of its feral intentions.

