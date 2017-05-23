Scott Christianson, 69, acclaimed journalist, author and advocate
Journalist, author, activist and longtime Capital Region resident Scott Christianson, whose diverse subjects ranged from prisons to runaway slaves, died suddenly on Sunday at his home in Great Barrington, Mass. He was 69. Christianson, a 1965 graduate of Bethlehem Central High School who was last year inducted into its hall of fame, began his career at the Bethlehem Star and the Knickerbocker News, which merged with the Times Union in 1988.
