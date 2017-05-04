Police close investigation into death...

Police close investigation into death of judge found in Hudson

Police in New York City have closed their investigation into the death of a prominent judge who was found floating in the Hudson River in April. Judge Shelia Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman to serve on New York's highest court, the State Court of Appeals.

