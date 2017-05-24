Mr. Pruitt, Clean Up the Hudson, NY Delegation Says.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee and U.S. Representatives Sean Patrick Maloney, Paul Tonko, Nita Lowey, and Eliot Engel today wrote to the Environmental Protection Agency calling on Administrator Scott Pruitt to incorporate data provided to the EPA as part of its Second Five-Year Review showing the continued presence of polychlorinated biphenyl contaminants in the Hudson River. The members cited the Second Five-Year Review is an opportunity to provide for additional cleanup of the Hudson River.

